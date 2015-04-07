US STOCKS-Wall St flat as energy gains offset drop in healthcare, IBM
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P up 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
April 7 China topped the Asia-Pacific region in share price performance in dollar terms so far this year, followed by the Philippines and Japan, while Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Vietnam led the bottom list with negative returns.
Track the region's performance through the following charts:
Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/heb54w)
Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/jeb54w)
Asian markets-Analyst revision scores: (link.reuters.com/geb54w) (Compiled by Shilpa Murthy and Tripti Kalro; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P up 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Shares up 2.2 pct on Friday (Adds comments from CEO interview and conference call; updates shares)