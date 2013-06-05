June 5 Vietnam and Indonesia are the top two price performers among major equity markets in Asia so far this year in dollar terms. South Korea and Australia are the worst performers in the region.

Track their performance through the charts:

Asian markets performance: link.reuters.com/fyj53t

Asian markets valuations: link.reuters.com/zuj53t

For coverage of Southeast Asia, click: (Compiled by Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Reshma Apte; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)