Nov 5 Philippines and Malaysia are the most expensive equity markets in Asia based on price-to-earnings multiples while China is the cheapest followed by South Korea.

The Asian equity markets made a blistering rally in October which have made their valuations more expensive.

Track their performance through the following charts:

Asian markets performance: link.reuters.com/jus44v

Asian markets valuations: link.reuters.com/mus44v

For related news:

ANALYSIS-Asia's post-September market rally runs out of gas

Malaysia sees higher growth, lower fiscal deficit in 2014 (Compiled by Tripti Kalro and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)