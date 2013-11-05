Nov 5 Philippines and Malaysia are the most
expensive equity markets in Asia based on price-to-earnings
multiples while China is the cheapest followed by South Korea.
The Asian equity markets made a blistering rally in October
which have made their valuations more expensive.
Track their performance through the following charts:
Asian markets performance: link.reuters.com/jus44v
Asian markets valuations: link.reuters.com/mus44v
