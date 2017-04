Dec 8China topped the Asia-Pacific region in share price performance in dollar terms so far this year, followed by India, while Malaysia and South Korea led the bottom list with negative returns.

Track the region's performance through the following charts:

Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/qef63w)

Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/ref63w)

Asian markets-Analyst Revision scores: (link.reuters.com/sef63w) (Compiled By Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Tripti Kalro; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)