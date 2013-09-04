Sept 4 India and Indonesia are the worst performing stock markets in Asia so far this year based on price in dollar terms, while Japan and Vietnam top the region.

India and Indonesia have been hit worst by capital outflows from emerging economies as markets price in a tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying stimulus.

Track their performance through these charts:

Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/wab82v)

Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/zuj53t)

