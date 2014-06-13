June 13 The Indian stock market is the topper in Asia on price performance in dollar terms this year, while Japan and China trail the region with negative returns.

Indian stocks have surged over the last few weeks on optimism that the newly formed BJP government under Narendra Modi would revive the country's economy.

Track their performance through the following charts:

(Compiled By Patturaja Murugaboopathy)