BRIEF-Indian Bank March qtr profit more than triples
* March quarter interest earned 40.17 billion rupees versus 39.84 billion rupees year ago
June 13 The Indian stock market is the topper in Asia on price performance in dollar terms this year, while Japan and China trail the region with negative returns.
Indian stocks have surged over the last few weeks on optimism that the newly formed BJP government under Narendra Modi would revive the country's economy.
(Compiled By Patturaja Murugaboopathy)
* Says LIC Of India raises stake in co by 4 percent to 14.5 percent Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oGBHZ4) Further company coverage: