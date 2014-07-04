US STOCKS-Wall St surges, Nasdaq hits record on French vote result
* Indexes up: Dow 1.02 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.14 pct (Updates to open)
July 4 (Reuters) -
The Indian stock market tops Asia on price performance in dollar terms this year, while China and Japan trail the region with negative returns.
Track their performance through the following charts:
Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/puz32w)
Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/juz32w)
Asian markets-Analyst Revision scores - (link.reuters.com/kuz32w)
For related news:
Indian June factory activity accelerates at fastest pace in 4 months (Compiled By Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Tripti Kalro; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Indexes up: Dow 1.02 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.14 pct (Updates to open)
April 24 The Nasdaq hit a record high at the open on Monday, with other indexes also surging, as investors breathed a sigh of relief after Centrist candidate and market favorite Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French election.