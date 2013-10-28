HONG KONG Oct 29 Markets are becalmed as they
await the Fed meeting later this week. And the great data
disruption the U.S. government shutdown created has begun to
abate, but is yielding only mixed signals so far, with U.S.
industrial production up but pending home sales down.
Japan woke this morning to new data on unemployment, retail
sales and household spending, providing potential clues as to
whether the public has bought into Abenomics. While the
employment picture was unchanged, household spending bounced
upward more strongly than expected, seemingly giving Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe a vote of confidence despite plans to raise
a tax on that spending next April. If consumers believe
Abenomics will produce inflation, the logic goes, they'll start
buying today to avoid higher prices tomorrow.
Abe may claim the data as vindication for a recovery plan
that so far seems to be buoying exporters with a weaker yen, but
that sceptics say hasn't removed structural barriers to growth,
or generated a convincing recovery in domestic corporate
investment.
But improved consumer spending may be a red herring. An
economist would tell you that the prospect of a consumption tax
increase next April - to 8 percent, up from 5 percent - is
virtually guaranteed to help untangle consumers' purse-strings.
They'll start stocking up on items they'd rather not pay 3
percent more for next spring.
China's new leaders may unwittingly be providing Abe with
the next "arrow" for investment and growth. Beijing, keen to
demonstrate its nationalist credentials with a public coping
with slower growth and potentially painful reforms, has embarked
on a strategy of probing Japan's sprawling archipelago with
planes and ships, presenting Japan's feeble self-defence forces
with the maritime equivalent of whack-a-mole.
Eventually, Japan will have to either stop defending
territory that China also claims, or direct its government
stimulus spending into beefing up its military's ability to
defend unpopulated outcrops in the East China Sea.
That would play into the nationalist leanings of Abe's
party, the Liberal Democratic Party, and the right-wing of its
support base. And big defence outlays would, it has to be said,
be good for growth, regardless what side-effects they may
ultimately have on peace in the Pacific Rim.