LONDON, July 19 Spanish government bond prices
and the euro fell, while European stocks trimmed gains, after a
bond auction on Thursday at which Spanish borrowing costs rose.
Spain sold 2.98 billion euros of two-, five-, and seven-year
debt, near the upper end of its target range, with average
yields rising across the board compared to previous auctions.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields
extended a rise that had begun even before the auction and were
last up 7.3 basis points at 7.03 percent. Five-year yields
were up 10 bps at 6.44 percent.
German Bund futures pared some losses after the
sale, and last stood down 11 ticks at 145.23.
The euro fell to a session low of $1.2263 on the EBS
trading platform, down from around $1.2283 before the Spanish
auction.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
trimmed gains and was up 0.2 percent at 1,056.12 points by 0852
GMT. Spain's IBEX turned negative and was down 0.2
percent.