* Germany sells 4.3 bln euros of two-year bonds
* Good demand as Greek risks support safe-haven debt
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Feb 22 Germany sold 4.3 billion
euros of new two-year bonds on Wednesday as concerns over
Greece's ability to meet the terms of its latest bailout boosted
demand for the safe-haven paper despite ultra-low returns.
The bonds carried a coupon of 0.25 percent coupon and
dealers bid for 1.8 times the amount on offer, in line with the
average since the start of 2011 although lower than at the last
two-year sale in January.
"Another good German auction...the pricing is on the strong
side," said Michael Leister, a rate strategist at DZ Bank.
"It is yet another indication that doubts remain and the
market remains suspicious ... of a further deterioration of the
debt crisis. It is not fully convinced that everything that has
been agreed with regards to Greece is the final breakthrough."
Although German debt came under some early pressure on
Tuesday after euro zone finance ministers agreed a further 130
billion euros of aid for Greece, it bounced back on Wednesday as
markets focused on the implementation risks.
Ten-year yields, for example, held comfortably below 2
percent, which is the top of this year's trading range.
Greece must carry out a debt swap with its private investors
and meet a host of requirements laid out by its international
lenders and although an imminent default has
probably been avoided, many analysts doubt the country can be
put on a sustainable footing.
"It seems like the separation between investors continues,
with some still searching for the safety of German paper, while
others want Italian and Spanish debt," said Achilleas
Georgolopoulos, a strategist at Lloyds Bank.
"Lots of the market is still worried about the macro and
about the Greek situation."
The average yield at Wednesday's auction was 0.25 percent,
compared with 0.17 percent at the last sale. By comparison,
France sold six-month treasury bills on Monday at an average
yield of 0.23 percent.
The good result came as German debt also rallied on
below-forecast economic data showing the euro zone's service
sector unexpectedly contracted this month, reviving fears of
recession.
German Bund futures were last 37 ticks higher at 138.33,
with two-year yields all but flat at 0.26 percent
and 10-year yields 3.6 basis points lower at 1.94
percent.