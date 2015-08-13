By Cecile Lefort and Gyles Beckford
| SYDNEY/WELLINGTON
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Aug 13 The Australian and New
Zealand dollars bounced away from six-year lows on Thursday as
assurances from China's central bank that it was not aiming to
aggressively devalue the yuan helped soothe market jitters.
The Australian dollar crept up to $0.7384,
extending an overnight recovery of 1 percent.
It did briefly drop half a cent after China allowed its
currency to decline at the fixing, but quickly recovered when
the yuan stabilised.
"The Aussie is higher because the Chinese central bank is
trying to slow down the depreciation of its currency by selling
U.S. dollars," said Elias Haddad, a senior currency strategist
at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
The Aussie had plumbed $0.7217 on Wednesday, its lowest
since 2009, on concerns about the health of China's economy.
The market often uses the Aussie as a liquid proxy to hedge
against weakness, or wager on strength, in China.
The better risk sentiment led to firmer equity and commodity
prices and some weakness in the U.S. dollar.
Charts have also turned bullish after Fibonacci support held
firm at $0.7185 and $0.7204, with scope for a rally as far as
76 cents possible over the next few trading sessions.
Resistance was found at Tuesday's peak of $0.7440 and then
at $0.7500.
The New Zealand dollar edged up to $0.6632 and away
from a six-year low of $0.6468 touched on Wednesday. The kiwi's
near-term support is seen at $0.6570 and then just below
$0.6500, with the overnight high capping the topside.
A flurry of second-tier local data showed house prices
pushing to a record level, manufacturing activity slowing a
little and food prices boosted by winter weather.
New Zealand government bond yields were as much
as 4 basis points higher.
Australian government bond futures fell sharply as the need
for safe havens receded a little. The three-year bond contract
came off 7 ticks to 98.050, while the 10-year contract
lost 9 ticks to 97.2150.
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort and Gyles Beckford; Editing by Eric
Meijer)