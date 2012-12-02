SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Dec 3The Australian dollar
edged up against the U.S. dollar on Monday, clawing back from a
one-week low after a rise in Chinese manufacturing data
suggested continuing demand for Australian resources from the
world's No. 2 economy.
* Aussie trades at $1.0435, recovering from a dip
to around $1.0403 on Friday. Data at the weekend showed that
China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose
to a seven-month high in October.
* Such data is positive for the Aussie, given that Australia
is a major resource exporter to Beijing. Higher copper prices
also support the Aussie, as Australia is a major exporter of the
metal.
* China figures also supports New Zealand dollar,
which rises to $0.8214, from around $0.8175 in offshore trade on
Friday.
* Investors await Australian retail sales due on Monday
which are seen rising a moderate 0.4 pct. Data on
inventories will also help refine forecasts for Q3 GDP due on
Wednesday. New Zealand trade data are due later Monday.
* Aussie upside likely to be limited given that most
economists expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut rates by
25 basis points to 3.0 percent on Tuesday.
* Reserve Bank of New Zealand widely expected to keep rates
unchanged at 2.5 percent later this week, although some
investors have priced in the small possibility of a cut. Focus
will be on whether RBNZ shifts to a clear easing bias given
economic sluggishness, which would be negative for the kiwi.
* Aussie, kiwi shake off a Moody's downgrade of euro zone
rescue funds on Friday as tepid demand for higher-yielding
currencies remains intact.
* Antipodeans trim losses against euro, which slides on
Moody's announcement. Euro trades around A$1.2430,
retreating from a one-month high around A$1.2495 hit on Friday.
It trades at NZ$1.5795, pulling back from a five-week high
around NZ$1.5790 hit on Friday.
* Australian government bonds unchanged but remain supported
by expectations of a rate cut this week. Three-year contract
indicated at 97.390, unchanged from Friday, while the
10-year contract also flat at 96.920.
* New Zealand government bonds largely flat in
early trade.
(Australia and New Zealand bureaux)