(Updates with opening levels) MELBOURNE, Oct 23 Australian shares opened little changed on Tuesday, with a firmer mining sector boosted by a rise in iron ore prices and mid-cap miners continued to attract interest. Chinese private equity firm Cathay Fortune Corp made a hostile A$824 million ($850 million) takeover bid for Australia's Discovery Metals Ltd after the copper explorer's board rebuffed a similar offer earlier this month. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index rose 1.9 points or 0.04 percent to 4,542.9 at 2312 GMT. The index fell 0.7 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 5 points to 3,983.2. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Eric Meijer)