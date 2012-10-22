(Updates with opening levels)
MELBOURNE, Oct 23 Australian shares opened
little changed on Tuesday, with a firmer mining sector boosted
by a rise in iron ore prices and mid-cap miners continued to
attract interest.
Chinese private equity firm Cathay Fortune Corp made a
hostile A$824 million ($850 million) takeover bid for
Australia's Discovery Metals Ltd after the copper
explorer's board rebuffed a similar offer earlier this month.
The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index rose 1.9 points or
0.04 percent to 4,542.9 at 2312 GMT. The index fell 0.7 percent
on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 5 points
to 3,983.2.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Eric Meijer)