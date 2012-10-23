(Updates with closing levels, comments) By Victoria Thieberger MELBOURNE, Oct 23 Australian shares eked out a tiny two-point gain on Tuesday but ended off session highs, as caution set in ahead of key inflation data and Chinese economic data due on Wednesday. Australian inflation data on Wednesday could boost the chances of another interest rate cut, while investors will also be watching for HSBC's manufacturing report on China. China is Australia's biggest export market and a prolonged slowdown in the world's second-largest economy could further dent prices for key resources such as iron ore and coal. "We're not sure we can trust this rally," said Morningstar head of equities Andrew Doherty. "Interest rates are being driven so much lower but the outlook for earnings growth is still subdued. So there is money flowing into equities, but we question the sustainability of it," he said. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index ended up 2.1 points or 0.05 percent at 4,543.1, after hitting a 15-month high last week above 4,580. Mid-cap miners attracted interest on expectations of further consolidation in the sector. A private equity firm founded by Chinese billionaire Yu Yong went hostile with its A$824 million ($850 million) takeover bid for Discovery Metals Ltd, after the copper explorer rebuffed a similar offer earlier this month. "It is one of many, many stories that will be unravelling over the next 3 to 6 months," said Patersons Securities senior dealer Martin Angel. Among other small- and mid-size miners, Aquila Resources gained 1.85 percent, Northern Iron was up 2.5 percent and rare earths company Arafura jumped 7.9 percent. Shares in Oz Minerals, the country's third-largest copper producer, rose 1.9 percent to A$8.45 after it reported September quarter production and said its Prominent Hill mine was on track to meet guidance. Third-ranked iron ore miner Fortescue Metals gained 1.7 percent as iron ore prices improved, bringing its recovery over the past month to 14.7 percent. Ten Network Holdings shares rose 1.7 percent after the network confirmed it has received a revised, lower offer for its outdoor advertising business from suitor CHAMP Private Equity. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed up 0.4 percent at 4,004.3. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)