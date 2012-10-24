MELBOURNE, Oct 24 Australian shares fell 0.8 percent to a one-week closing low on Wednesday, led down by mining stocks after gold and copper prices fell. A survey showing Chinese manufacturing output at a three-month high in October lifted shares off their session lows, but the market was unable to sustain the move. . The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 37.3 points to 4,505.8, according to the latest data, the weakest close in a week. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 2.8 points to 4,001.45, ending just below a 4-1/2 year closing high of 4,004.26 hit on Tuesday. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)