MELBOURNE, Oct 24 Australian shares fell 0.8 percent to a one-week closing low on Wednesday, led down by mining stocks after gold and copper prices sank and investors pared back expectations for a rate cut next month after higher-than-expected local inflation data. A survey showing Chinese manufacturing output at a three-month high in October briefly lifted shares off session lows, but the market was unable to sustain the move. . Sentiment had earlier been unsettled by data showing a surprisingly high inflation rate of 1.4 percent in the September quarter, sending the local dollar up as the market unwound expectations on the speed and scale of further rate cuts. "That may have an impact on the RBA not cutting rates as expected (in November)," said Paul Xiradis, chief executive at fund manager Ausbil Dexia. "As rates go lower, equity yields become far more attractive. There has been a strongly held view we are going to see interest rates lower so the yield from equities (has) less competition from cash," he said. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 37.3 points to 4,505.8, according to the latest data, the weakest close since Oct 16. Local shares reached 15-month highs last week. "I still think there's a prospect that the market travels a bit better and trades a bit higher over the next little while. There seems to be a renewed focus on equities as an asset class," said Xiradis. BHP Billiton declined 1.4 percent to A$34.31 and gold producer Newcrest Mining dropped 2.5 percent to A$26.49. Shares in Whitehaven Coal were placed on halt ahead of a trade and production update on Friday. Mining magnate and key shareholder Nathan Tinkler has threatened to use his voting power to oust most of the board.. Arrium rose 3.2 percent to A$0.805 after a consortium that includes South Korea's POSCO revealed plans to soon have discussions with the miner and steelmaker. The consortium recently made a $1 billion offer for the company, but the bid was rejected by Arrium. Fairfax Media Ltd rose 8 percent to A$0.41, despite saying sales for September and the first weeks of October were down 7.5 percent on a year earlier. "The market may have been fearing something a little bit worse. It's come back to a level where perhaps there is some good long-term value but there doesn't seem to be any strong earnings growth at this point. The (media) industry is still under a bit of pressure," said Xiradis. The stock traded near A$1 a year ago but has lost subscribers and ad sales income as online rivals gain ground. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 2.8 points to 4,001.45, ending just below a 4-1/2 year closing high of 4,004.26 hit on Tuesday. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)