CANBERRA, Oct 26 Australian shares look set for
a flat opening following a slim gain on Wall Street after Apple
Inc 's quarterly earnings missed expectations, with
local mining stocks set to get support from a 3-month high in
iron ore prices.
* Local share price index futures added 5 points or
0.1 percent to 4,506, a 4.5-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent
to 4,510.5 on Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged down
0.7 points to 3,989.8 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks eked out small gains on Thursday, with worries
about weak business spending keeping investors wary.
* Apple Inc delivered another quarter of lacklustre
results and iPad sales fell well short of Wall Street targets,
pushing its stock down more than 1 percent. [ID: nL1E8LPH8I]
* Copper steadied on Thursday, as a commitment by the U.S.
Federal Reserve to stimulate growth and encouraging data from
the United States as well as from top metals consumer China were
offset by a stronger dollar.
* Iron ore edged up as Chinese steel producers bought the
raw material amid signs that demand is recovering in the world's
top steel market, pushing spot rates to their highest since
July. [ID: nL3E8LP268]
* Macquarie Group reported a smaller-than-expected
18.4 percent rise in first-half net profit as weak markets hurt,
but Australia's top investment bank reiterated on Friday its
full-year profits would top the year-ago figure.
* Whitehaven Coal, Australia's largest independent
coal miner, releases quarterly production data on Friday.
Investors will be watching the company's response to top
shareholder Nathan Tinkler's threat to remove its chairman and
four directors from the board.[ID: nL3E8LO0OQ]
It won state approval on Thursday to develop its most
valuable project, the A$651 million ($673 million) Maules Creek
mine, which now just needs federal clearance. [ID: nL1E8LOP0I]
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2128 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1412.97 0.3% 4.220
USD/JPY 80.3 0.02% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8118 -- 0.018
SPOT GOLD 1710.54 0.51% 8.610
US CRUDE 86.05 0.37% 0.320
DOW JONES 13103.68 0.20% 26.34
ASIA ADRS 121.10 0.56% 0.68
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St manages slim gain, Apple falls after results
* Oil rises, products find support from Hurricane Sandy
* Gold rebounds above $1,700/oz on economic optimism
* Copper flat as U.S., China data offset strong dollar
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)