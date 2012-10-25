SYDNEY Oct 26 Australian shares traded flat on Friday following a slim gain on Wall Street after Apple Inc's earnings results failed to impress but local mining stocks helped pare losses with support from a three-month high in iron ore prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was flat at 4,510.5 by 2312 GMT. It added 4.7 points on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 2.3 points to 3,988.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)