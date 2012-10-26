SYDNEY Oct 26 Australian shares fell 0.3 percent on Friday in mixed trade, following slim leads on Wall Street after Apple Inc's earnings results failed to impress and worries about weak business spending kept investors wary.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 13.8 points by 0042 GMT. It added 4.7 points to 4,510.5 on Thursday.

Macquarie Group soared 4.2 percent to A$31.05 paring index losses after the bank reported a smaller-than-expected 18.4 percent rise in first-half net profit.

Banks were mixed with Westpac and National Australian Bank inching up 0.2 percent and 0.04 percent respectively. Commonwealth Bank slipped 0.3 percent.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp fell 0.2 percent, despite beating forecasts to post a third straight year of record profits, aided by cost cuts.

Iron ore edged up on Thursday as Chinese steel producers bought the raw material amid signs that demand is recovering in the world's top steel market, pushing spot rates to their highest since July.

Despite this, miners BHP Billiton fell 0.6 percent and rival Rio Tinto stumbled down 0.8 percent.

Gold miner Newcrest Mining jumped 1.7 percent as gold rose above the $1,700 an ounce threshold on Thursday, boosted by encouraging United Kingdom GDP growth data and expectations the Bank of Japan will further loosen its monetary policy.

"Gold's been smashed over the past three or four weeks," said Cameron Peacock, market analyst at IG Markets.

"It's had a little bit of a bounce overnight. Gold moves in the blink of an eye in one direction or the next."

Defensives were soft with blood products maker CSL falling 1 percent and supermarket retailer Wesfarmer down 0.7 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent to 3,981.9 points.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE:

* Whitehaven Coal plumbed 4.2 percent to A$3.07. Investors will be watching the company's response to top shareholder Nathan Tinkler's threat to remove its chairman and four directors from the board.

Australia's largest independent coal miner won state approval on Thursday to develop its most valuable project, the A$651 million ($673 million) Maules Creek mine, which now just needs federal clearance.

(0041 GMT)

(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)