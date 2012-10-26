SYDNEY Oct 26 Australian shares fell 0.8 percent on Friday, dragged down by local mining and banking shares and disappointing U.S. corporate earnings as investors searched for positive indicators ahead of American GDP data due later on Friday.

For the week, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 2.15 percent -- its biggest weekly fall since mid-May. On Friday, it shed 38.1 points to end at 4,472.4.

In spite of iron ore spot prices reaching their highest since July on Thursday, miners slide on Friday. BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto lost 1.5 percent and 1.8 percent respectively.

Banks all fell, led by Commonwealth Bank of Australia , which slid 0.8 percent.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp fell 0.6 percent, despite beating forecasts to post a third straight year of record profits, aided by cost cuts.

Gold miner Newcrest Mining edged up 0.6 percent as gold rose above the $1,700 an ounce threshold on Thursday, boosted by encouraging United Kingdom GDP growth data and expectations the Bank of Japan will further loosen its monetary policy.

"Traders are starting to get desperate for a feel good economic indicator from somewhere," said Tim Waterer, senior trader at CMC Markets.

"If one does not arrive soon the soft patch in markets witnessed this week could develop into a more pronounced downturn."

Macquarie Group surged 3.5 percent to A$30.85, paring index losses after the investment bank reported a smaller-than-expected 18.4 percent rise in first-half net profit.

Defensive stocks were also soft with Wesfarmers down 0.7 percent and blood products maker CSL off 1.2 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent to 3,983.8.

(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)