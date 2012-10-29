SYDNEY Oct 29 Australian shares rose 0.1 percent on Monday, supported by miners and retailers following upbeat U.S. growth figures, though they pared early gains due to uncertainty as Wall Street markets were set to close because of a massive storm.

U.S. economic growth accelerated in the third quarter to a 2 percent annual rate as a last minute spurt in consumer spending and a surprise turnaround in government outlays offset the first cutback in business investment in more than a year.

Among miners, Lynas Corp Ltd surged 2.9 percent and Rio Tinto Ltd gained 0.8 percent, though BHP Billiton Ltd fell 0.1 percent.

Retailer Westfield gained 1 percent while supermarket giant Woolworths Ltd added 0.3 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 4.5 points to 4,476.9. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Friday to end the week down 2.15 percent, its biggest weekly fall since May.

"Today was all about righting the ship on the Australian share market," said Tim Waterer, a senior trader at CMC Markets.

"Solid U.S. GDP data offered a reprieve which was capitalised on by the materials and energy stocks."

Woodside Petroleum Ltd rose 0.2 percent while Caltex surged 1.4 percent.

The benchmark index had earlier risen as high as 4,501.9 but trimmed gains due to news that U.S. stock and options markets will be closed on Monday, and possibly Tuesday because of Hurricane Sandy.

Investors were also awaiting Chinese manufacturing data due later this week.

"The U.S. market is going to be shut potentially for a couple of days ... it's easier to sit on our hands," said Chris Weston, an institutional dealer at IG Markets. "U.S. futures is going to be shut as well, you just don't get the lead I suppose."

Base Resources plunged 36 percent to A$0.265 over uncertainty about a new law in Kenya that would give the Kenyan government a minimum 35 percent stake in mining leases. The mineral sands project in Kenya is the company's flagship venture.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.8 percent to 3,951.3 points. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)