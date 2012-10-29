MELBOURNE, Oct 30 Australian shares are set to open steady on Tuesday, though weaker base metals and gold prices could weigh on resource stocks. * Local share price index futures added 7 points to 4,485, an 8.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark index rose 0.1 percent on Monday to 4,476.9. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 4.5 points to 3,955.7 in early trade. * All U.S. stock markets were closed on Monday and will remain closed on Tuesday, as powerful Hurricane Sandy bore down on the U.S. East Coast. * Britain's leading shares dipped in low volume as concerns over the costs of Hurricane Sandy in the United States added to uncertainties about future corporate earnings. The FTSE 100 closed down 11.61 points, or 0.2 percent at 5,795.10 points. * Copper hit a 7-week low as the euro fell and as concern about global growth, heightened by disappointing corporate earnings, dented risk appetite and overshadowed solid U.S. third-quarter economic growth. * BHP Billiton will be in focus after it said coking coal production capacity will reach 66 million tonnes a year in 2014, up 50 percent from its production rate in fiscal 2012, when output was hit by work stoppages. * Investors will eye Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd, Australia's second-ranked airline, after it said alliance partner Singapore Airlines agreed to take a 10 percent stake in Virgin worth A$105 million ($108 million), helping it do battle with larger rival Qantas. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2148 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 0 0% 0.000 USD/JPY 79.79 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7206 -- -0.028 SPOT GOLD 1709.44 -0.08% -1.300 US CRUDE 85.54 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 0.00 0.00% 0.00 ASIA ADRS 0.00 0.00% 0.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St-Futures end short session lower * US gasoline prices jump, crude eases as Sandy blows in * Gold down on economic worry, volume light * Copper sinks to 7-week low on growth, earnings worries For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin)