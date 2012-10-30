MELBOURNE, Oct 31 - Australian shares may get a boost from stronger copper prices supporting miners on Wednesday, although weaker oil prices and a drop in cash earnings at National Australia Bank may cap market gains.

* The U.S. stock market was closed for a second day on Tuesday in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.

* Local share price index futures added 23 points to 4,507, a 21.3-point premium to the 4,485.7 close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The index rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday.

* National Australia Bank, the country's top lender by assets, said cash earnings fell 7.9 percent in its fiscal second half, the first fall in three years, with rising bad debt charges highlighting the biggest threat to Australian banks' profit growth.

* Power company Origin Energy will post quarterly production results later in the day.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 3,947.2 points in early trade.

* Copper rebounded from a near 2-month low, supported by a weak dollar and some cautious industrial buying, but concerns about sluggish demand from top consumer China capped further gains. Trading volumes were low as Sandy, one of the biggest storms ever to hit the U.S., forced evacuations and shut down transportation.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2215 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 0 0% 0.000 USD/JPY 79.57 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7206 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1709.75 0.05% 0.870 US CRUDE 85.74 0.07% 0.060 DOW JONES 13107.21 0.00% 0.00 ASIA ADRS 0.00 0.00% 0.00 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St closed for 2nd day, to reopen on Wed * US gasoline falls as Sandy hits demand * Gold flat as Europe stocks gains muted by US Sandy * Copper rebounds from 2-mth low helped by weak dlr

