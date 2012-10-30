MELBOURNE, Oct 31 - Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on
Wednesday as a rebound in copper prices boosted miners, although
National Australia Bank dropped after a decline in its
cash earnings.
The U.S. stock market was closed for a second day in the
wake of Hurricane Sandy.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 14 points at
4,500.1 by 2300 GMT. It rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday.
BHP Billiton rose 0.5 percent while Rio Tinto
gained 0.7 percent.
NAB, the country's top lender by assets, fell 1 percent to
A$25.63 after saying its cash earnings fell 7.9 percent in its
fiscal second half, the first fall in three years, with rising
bad debt charges highlighting the biggest threat to Australian
banks' profit growth.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent to 3,952.5 points.
