MELBOURNE, Oct 31 - Australian shares rose 0.6 percent on Wednesday, a third straight day of gains as a rebound in copper prices boosted miners, although National Australia Bank lost ground after a decline in its cash earnings.

The U.S. stock market was closed for a second day in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.

"The U.S. has been closed two nights but Europe's been okay so there are no real negatives at this stage," said Winston Sammut, investment director, Maxim Asset Management.

"I'd find it very hard to see any real pick-up before the new year but as long as there are no disasters the market will probably tick along okay," he said.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 32 points at 4,517.2 by 0246 GMT. It rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6 percent to 3,963.3 points.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE:

* BHP Billiton rose 0.9 percent while Rio Tinto gained 0.2 percent after London copper climbed for a second session on Wednesday, pushing further away from two-month lows as risk appetite improved.

* NAB, the country's top lender by assets, slipped 0.2 percent to A$25.82 after saying its cash earnings fell 7.9 percent in its fiscal second half, the first fall in three years.

* JB Hi-Fi rose 2.6 percent to A$10.40 after Chief Executive Terry Smart told shareholders trading had remained challenging into the current fiscal year but conditions were in line with the company's expectations. First quarter same-store sales fell 2.4 percent, he said, while gross margin was flat on a year earlier.

* Construction company Leighton Holdings fell 2.5 percent after it reported a nine-month net profit of A$317 million ($327 million) and maintained its estimate of annual net profit of A$400 million to A$450 million, although it warned it was witnessing a minor slowdown in mining sector activity.

* Transpacific Industries fell 9 percent to A$0.812 after the waste management firm said weaker market conditions had seen first quarter earnings fall 6 percent before interest, tax and depreciation.

* Macmahon rallied 10 percent to A$0.325 after it was named preferred contractor by Fortescue Metals for a contract to deliver open cut mining services as part of the expansion of the Christmas Creek iron ore mine in the Pilbara.

0243 GMT (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin)