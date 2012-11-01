(Updates though market close)
CANBERRA Nov 1 Australian shares fell 1.2
percent on Thursday, the biggest one-day percentage loss since
late July, as miners and banks dragged on the market and a
rebound in China's manufacturing data failed to boost investor
sentiment.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 54.1 points to
4,462.9, according to the latest data, losing ground below the
key 4,500 level.
It rose 0.7 percent to a one-week closing high on Wednesday,
and added 3 percent in October, its fifth straight month of
gains.
China's October official PMI rose to 50.2 from 49.8 in
September, almost matching a forecast 50.3, and the final
reading of the HSBC PMI hit an 8-month high of 49.5.
But the improved data out of China failed to support the
Australian market. Index-heavy BHP Billiton dropped 1.3
percent, while major rival Rio Tinto lost 1.2 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dropped 0.7
percent to 3,931.9.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Kim Coghill)