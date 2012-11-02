(Updates to closing levels)

SYDNEY Nov 2 Australian shares inched up 0.1 percent on Friday but ended the week 0.3 percent lower, with miners rallying on strong metal prices, while gains were capped by sluggish earnings and caution ahead of the release of U.S. jobs data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 2.5 points to 4,460.1, according to the latest data. The benchmark fell 1.3 percent on Thursday, the biggest one-day percentage loss since late July.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.5 percent, or 17.8 points to 3,914.1. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Ken Wills)