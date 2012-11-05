CANBERRA, Nov 6 Australian shares are set for a muted start on Tuesday due to investor caution ahead of an expected rate cut from the central bank and before the U.S. election, with a slight gain in Wall St likely to be offset by weaker metals prices. * Local share price index futures were flat at 4,458, a 16.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed up 0.3 percent or 14.1 points at 4,474.1 on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.2 percent to 3,914.4 in early trade. * Fifteen out of 20 economists surveyed by Reuters expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut its cash rate 25 basis points to 3.0 percent at a meeting on Tuesday, matching record lows reached during the global financial crisis. * U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Monday in light trading in one of the year's quietest sessions on the day before the U.S. presidential election. * Copper hit two-month lows as the U.S. election, a leadership transition in China and two central bank meetings this week kept investors on the sidelines. * Australian retail sales rose a shade more than expected in September but could still not prevent a dip in spending for the whole third quarter, a mixed result that did little to change divided opinions over whether interest rates will be cut. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2150 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1417.26 0.22% 3.060 USD/JPY 80.28 -0.22% -0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6858 -- -0.032 SPOT GOLD 1683.94 0.00% -0.050 US CRUDE 85.8 1.11% 0.940 DOW JONES 13112.44 0.15% 19.28 ASIA ADRS 120.77 0.85% 1.02 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St rises in thin trade day before U.S. election * Brent crude higher after five lower settlements * Gold rises on short-covering, U.S. election eyed * Copper hits 2-mth low; U.S. election, China in focus For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)