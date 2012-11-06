MELBOURNE, Nov 7 Australian shares are set to
open a touch higher on Wednesday, underpinned by mining stocks
after metals prices picked up, with trading likely to gain steam
if the outcome of the U.S. election becomes clear during the
day.
* Share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to
4,486.0 to be roughly in line with the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark ticked up 0.2 percent on
Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.2
percent to 3,935.5 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday as voters went to the polls
and investors looked forward to a resolution of the drawn-out
race for the White House.
* Copper rose slightly on Tuesday, recovering from a
two-month low hit the previous session, but gains were capped by
uncertainty ahead of the U.S. election.
* Gold jumped about 2 percent as traders bet that a possible
Barack Obama victory would mean further U.S. Federal Reserve
stimulus, and prices also got a technical bounce from a support
level.
* Banks may be in the frame after Commonwealth Bank of
Australia updated the market on its first quarter and a
paper reported Macquarie Group may expand its home
lending operations through a partnership with Yellow Brick Road
, creating a tough new competitor for the big four
banks.
* CBA said first-quarter cash earnings rose 6 percent to
A$1.85 billion, with its net interest margin broadly in line
with the second half of the 2012 financial year.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2137 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1428.39 0.79% 11.130
USD/JPY 80.35 0.09% 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7454 -- 0.067
SPOT GOLD 1715.69 1.88% 31.700
US CRUDE 88.34 3.14% 2.690
DOW JONES 13245.68 1.02% 133.24
ASIA ADRS 121.49 0.60% 0.72
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends higher; election results eyed
* Oil up with Wall Street as U.S. goes to the polls
* Gold jumps 2 pct on Obama bets, technical bounce
* Copper off 2-month low, cautious ahead of US
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)