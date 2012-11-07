CANBERRA, Nov 8 Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday following sharp falls on Wall Street, with resources stocks dented by weaker commodity prices as investors shifted their focus to U.S. fiscal woes after President Barack Obama's re-election. * Share price index futures fell 0.9 percent to 4,457, a 59.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.7 percent to 4,516.5 on Wednesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent to 3,924.6 in early trade. * With the U.S. election decided, investors' focus switched to the looming "fiscal cliff" debate and Europe's economic troubles and stock markets weakened around the world. * The Dow industrials lost more then 300 points in a sell-off on Wednesday that drove all major U.S. stock indexes down more than 2 percent, copper dropped to a two-month low and Brent crude fell nearly 4 percent. * Linc Energy Ltd may get a boost from a report in the Australian Financial Review that Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is considering an investment deal with the company. * Australian employment data on Thursday is forecast to show the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.5 percent in October. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2207 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1394.53 -2.37% -33.860 USD/JPY 79.96 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.644 -- -0.107 SPOT GOLD 1716.49 0.01% 0.180 US CRUDE 84.54 -4.70% -4.170 DOW JONES 12932.73 -2.36% -312.95 ASIA ADRS 119.77 -1.42% -1.72 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow, S&P 500 close at lowest levels since early Aug * Oil down about 4 pct, fiscal cliff looms after US vote * Gold up but off highs, post-election fiscal crisis eye * Copper falls to 2-month low as focus shifts to economy For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)