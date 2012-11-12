(Updates to afternoon trade)

SYDNEY Nov 12 Australian shares edged down in early afternoon trade on Monday, with worries over the U.S. fiscal situation and softer commodities prices partly offset by positive data from China.

Top insurer QBE Insurance Group plunged as much as 15 percent to a 10 month low after cutting its full-year profit outlook on Hurricane Sandy and large catastrophe claims. At 0150 GMT, the shares were 5.9 percent lower at A$12.10.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.2 percent weaker at 4,453.40 points. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Friday to end the week flat.

"There is a fair bit of caution out there with a lot of things to be dealt with globally," said Juliana Roadley, market analyst at Commonwealth Securities. "With Australian companies coming out with negative news investors are holding back."

QBE's announcement followed a profit warning from Origin Energy, while explosives maker Orica reported earnings that missed market forecasts. Origin was 0.9 percent lower and Orica fell 3.6 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 0.5 percent to 3,978.3 points.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Rare earths firm Lynas Corp dropped 9 percent when it reopened after a capital raising. The company said it raised A$150 million ($156 million) to help fund the start-up of its controversial Malaysian rare earths plant through a placement to institutional investors and would seek A$50 million from retail investors.

(0147 GMT)

* Top banks were largely positive with No.3 lender Westpac Banking Corp leading with a 0.8 percent rise. Data showed September housing finance rose 0.9 percent.

(0148 GMT)

For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard Pullin)