CANBERRA, Nov 13 Australian shares are set for a
flat start on Tuesday after a subdued session on Wall Street,
with miners likely to get support from higher metal prices but
broader momentum capped by concerns about the U.S. "fiscal
cliff" and the global outlook.
* Local share price index futures are steady at
4,457 points, a 9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark slipped 0.3 percent on
Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 1.7
points to 3,985.7 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks were little changed in a lightly traded
session on Monday, with investors limiting bets ahead of what
could be a drawn-out battle over the "fiscal cliff."
* Copper bounced back from a two-month low on Monday after
Greece's lawmakers gave the euro a boost against the dollar by
approving budget reform, while data offered reassurance on a
recovery in China from its worst economic patch in three years.
* Incitec Pivot Ltd, Australia's top fertiliser
maker and the world's no.2 explosives maker, said it expects
margins to recover this year after it reported a 24 percent
slump in annual profit before one-off items.
* Figures on business confidence for October and consumer
sentiment for November will be released on Tuesday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2152 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1380 0.01% 0.150
USD/JPY 79.47 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6131 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1728.2 0.03% 0.460
US CRUDE 85.57 -0.58% -0.500
DOW JONES 12815.16 0.00% -0.23
ASIA ADRS 118.95 -0.19% -0.23
-------------------------------------------------------------
* "Fiscal cliff" standoff keeps Wall Street subdued
* Oil dips, 'fiscal cliff' outweighs geopolitical tension
* Gold near 3-week high; focus on US fiscal cliff
* Copper rebounds from 2-mth lows on dlr, China growth
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)