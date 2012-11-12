CANBERRA, Nov 13 Australian shares are set for a flat start on Tuesday after a subdued session on Wall Street, with miners likely to get support from higher metal prices but broader momentum capped by concerns about the U.S. "fiscal cliff" and the global outlook. * Local share price index futures are steady at 4,457 points, a 9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.3 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 1.7 points to 3,985.7 in early trade. * U.S. stocks were little changed in a lightly traded session on Monday, with investors limiting bets ahead of what could be a drawn-out battle over the "fiscal cliff." * Copper bounced back from a two-month low on Monday after Greece's lawmakers gave the euro a boost against the dollar by approving budget reform, while data offered reassurance on a recovery in China from its worst economic patch in three years. * Incitec Pivot Ltd, Australia's top fertiliser maker and the world's no.2 explosives maker, said it expects margins to recover this year after it reported a 24 percent slump in annual profit before one-off items. * Figures on business confidence for October and consumer sentiment for November will be released on Tuesday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2152 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1380 0.01% 0.150 USD/JPY 79.47 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6131 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1728.2 0.03% 0.460 US CRUDE 85.57 -0.58% -0.500 DOW JONES 12815.16 0.00% -0.23 ASIA ADRS 118.95 -0.19% -0.23 ------------------------------------------------------------- * "Fiscal cliff" standoff keeps Wall Street subdued * Oil dips, 'fiscal cliff' outweighs geopolitical tension * Gold near 3-week high; focus on US fiscal cliff * Copper rebounds from 2-mth lows on dlr, China growth For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)