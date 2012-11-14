MELBOURNE Nov 15 Australian shares are set to
open weaker on Thursday after the U.S. S&P 500 index fell to its
lowest since late July on uncertainty over U.S. budget
negotiations and an escalation of violence in the Middle East.
* Australian share price index futures fell 1
percent to 4,358, a 30.4-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close of 4,388.4.
* Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open
around 1 percent lower, tracking a loss in its U.S. ADRs
. It expects to expand its iron ore capacity by nearly a
fifth just by working its mines, rail lines and port harder as
it looks to control costs..
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent to 3,943.5 points in early trade.
* Brent oil prices rose more than 1 percent toward $110 a
barrel, snapping a two-day slide as Israel launched a major
offensive against Palestinian militants in Gaza.
* Copper edged lower after two days of gains on worries
about the U.S. "fiscal cliff" and renewed problems in the
European debt crisis.
* Qantas Airways Ltd said it will spend up to A$100
million in an on-market share buy-back and pay back some debt
ahead of schedule to boost shareholder returns.
* Myer Holdings Ltd, Australia's largest department
store chain, said first quarter same-store sales rose 0.8
percent, beating forecasts for a 0.4 percent rise.
.
* Grains handler GrainCorp knocked back a $2.7
billion takeover offer from Archer Daniel Midland Co as
it reported a record annual net profit.
* Lend Lease Corporation Ltd said its
infrastructure business had work in hand of A$6.7 billion at end
June and it would invest around A$1 billion to A1.5 billion over
the next three years.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2219 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1355.49 -1.39% -19.040
USD/JPY 80.25 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5894 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1725.94 -0.01% -0.110
US CRUDE 86.34 1.12% 0.960
DOW JONES 12570.95 -1.45% -185.23
ASIA ADRS 115.90 -1.45% -1.70
-------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P 500 ends near 4-month low on budget, Middle East
* Oil up 1 pct near $110 as Israel launches offensive
* Gold rises on oil's gain, Middle East tensions
* Copper dips on worries of fiscal cliff, European debt
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)