MELBOURNE Nov 15 Australian shares fell 0.9
percent to the weakest close in two months on Thursday, with big
miners and banks tumbling on concern over protracted U.S. budget
negotiations and violence in the Middle East.
Investors fear the world's biggest economy could be pitched
back into recession if Congress fails to agree to a budget deal
that could avert a package of tax increases and spending cuts
that would otherwise come into force early next year - the
so-called "fiscal cliff".
Top miner BHP Billiton and rival Rio Tinto
both shed 1.8 percent.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 39.2 points to
4,349.2, according to the latest data, the weakest close since
Sept. 13.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent to 3,951.5 points.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)