SYDNEY Nov 16 Australian shares slipped 0.3 percent on Friday, led lower by banks, to post their biggest weekly fall since late May on worries about a protracted fiscal stand-off in the United States.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 12.5 points at 4,336.8 according to the latest data. The benchmark fell 2.8 percent for the week.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 3.7 points to 3,947.8. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)