SYDNEY, March 11 Australian shares are expected to open higher on Monday after strong jobs data pushed the Dow Jones industrial average to another record closing high, although weaker metal prices could see mining stocks act as a brake on the market. * Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,143, a 19.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Friday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 4,364.0 in early trade. * U.S. stocks closed out a historic week with another day of gains on Friday, as the Dow hit yet another record close on a payrolls report that surpassed even the most optimistic forecasts. * Copper fell due to a stronger dollar, bucking a trend in surging global equities markets as commodities investors worried about increasing supply of the metal and lower demand. * BHP Billiton Ltd said it was concentrating on about 10 assets as it looked for opportunities to divest to cut debt and simplify the business. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2201 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1551.18 0.45% 6.920 USD/JPY 95.96 -0.06% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0488 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1577.54 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 91.79 -0.17% -0.160 DOW JONES 14397.07 0.47% 67.58 ASIA ADRS 137.57 0.36% 0.49 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St climbs on jobs, S&P up for 9th week out of 10 * Brent crude slips, high-prices RINs boost US gasoline * Gold flat after payrolls, palladium upon demand hope * Copper falls on dollar, increasing supply weighs For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)