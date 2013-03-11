Australian shares are set to climb to fresh 4-1/2 year highs on
Tuesday, with offshore markets having shrugged off worries about
patchy Chinese growth and European uncertainty.
* Stock index futures pointed to a higher opening,
rising 0.1 percent to 5,161.0, which was a 14.1-point premium to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.5
percent on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 pct
in early trade.
* Wall Street rose modestly on Monday, lifting the Dow to
another record and giving the S&P 500 its seventh straight
advance as early weakness enticed buyers. The gains briefly
lifted the benchmark S&P 500 index to its highest intraday level
since October 2007.
* Copper edged higher on Monday as demand for metals from
Chinese consumers and a pullback in the U.S. dollar helped
offset mixed Chinese economic data. Gold firmer, but iron ore
eased.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2133 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1556.22 0.32% 5.040
USD/JPY 96.29 0.03% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0611 -- 0.012
SPOT GOLD 1581.45 0.24% 3.710
US CRUDE 92.03 0.09% 0.080
DOW JONES 14447.29 0.35% 50.22
ASIA ADRS 139.05 1.08% 1.48
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Dow ends at a record again, S&P in 7th straight gain
* Brent crude slips on weak Chinese industrial data
* Gold up after mixed China data, U.S. equities eyed
* Copper weighed down by patchy China data, stronger $
