Australian shares are set to climb to fresh 4-1/2 year highs on Tuesday, with offshore markets having shrugged off worries about patchy Chinese growth and European uncertainty. * Stock index futures pointed to a higher opening, rising 0.1 percent to 5,161.0, which was a 14.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 pct in early trade. * Wall Street rose modestly on Monday, lifting the Dow to another record and giving the S&P 500 its seventh straight advance as early weakness enticed buyers. The gains briefly lifted the benchmark S&P 500 index to its highest intraday level since October 2007. * Copper edged higher on Monday as demand for metals from Chinese consumers and a pullback in the U.S. dollar helped offset mixed Chinese economic data. Gold firmer, but iron ore eased. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2133 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1556.22 0.32% 5.040 USD/JPY 96.29 0.03% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0611 -- 0.012 SPOT GOLD 1581.45 0.24% 3.710 US CRUDE 92.03 0.09% 0.080 DOW JONES 14447.29 0.35% 50.22 ASIA ADRS 139.05 1.08% 1.48 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow ends at a record again, S&P in 7th straight gain * Brent crude slips on weak Chinese industrial data * Gold up after mixed China data, U.S. equities eyed * Copper weighed down by patchy China data, stronger $ For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)