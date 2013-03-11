SYDNEY, Mar 12 Australian shares edged up 0.1 percent after a modest rise on Wall Street overnight, with local financial stocks firmer, while building products group CSR Ltd fell 3 percent after a profit downgrade. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index added 11.7 points to 5,158.6 by 2330 GMT, with investors keeping an eye on consumer sentiment data due out later. The index rose 0.5 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent, or 10.7 points, to a fresh all-time high of 4,377.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong and Michael Sin; Editing by Richard Pullin)