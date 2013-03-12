SYDNEY, March 13 Australian shares are likely to
open slightly up on Wednesday, with a mixed lead from Wall
Street offset by a rebound in metal prices which may help to
ease investor concerns about the demand outlook and lift mining
stocks.
* Local share price index futures edged up 0.2
percent to 5,123, a 5.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on
Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent to 4,367.6 in early trade.
* The S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday, breaking a
seven-session string of gains as investors pulled back from
technology and financials, but the Dow eked out the smallest of
gains to finish at another all-time closing high.
* Copper rose to a near-two-week high on hopes a recent
slide to a multi-month low could encourage physical buying from
top consumer China.
* National Australia Bank, the country's largest
bank by assets, is restructuring its management team, technology
and operating model in an effort to save it up to A$800 million
($825 million) a year.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2202 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1552.48 -0.24% -3.740
USD/JPY 95.98 -0.08% -0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0191 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1592.46 0.02% 0.370
US CRUDE 92.65 0.12% 0.110
DOW JONES 14450.06 0.02% 2.77
ASIA ADRS 137.48 -1.13% -1.57
-------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P 500 dips after 7-day rally; Dow edges up to record
* Brent slips, U.S. crude pushes higher in choppy trade
* Gold rises on euro zone jitters, ETF flow eyed
* Copper rises near 2-week high on China hopes
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)