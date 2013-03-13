SYDNEY, March 14 Australian shares may lack
momentum early on Thursday, caught between another record for
U.S. stocks and weaker commodities prices that could hurt
miners, with investors waiting on local employment data for
further direction.
* Stock index futures shed 2 points to 5,097.0, but
were still at a 4.6 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Wednesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4
percent to 4,357.9 in early trade.
* The Dow Jones industrial average rose for the ninth
straight session to another record, buoyed by surprisingly
strong retail sales that suggested the economy is gaining
momentum.
* Copper slipped as a stronger dollar weighed on prices for
the base metals complex, although falls in aluminium and zinc
were capped as China's plans to buy the metals for strategic
stocks underpinned the outlook for demand.
* Australian jobs data for February is due at 0030 GMT. The
unemployment rate is forecast to rise a notch to 5.5 percent
despite employment rising by 9,000, a Reuters poll shows.
* Department store Myer Holdings Ltd will announce
its H1 results.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2158 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1554.52 0.13% 2.040
USD/JPY 96.06 -0.03% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0226 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1586.89 -0.03% -0.400
US CRUDE 92.52 0.00% 0.000
DOW JONES 14455.28 0.04% 5.22
ASIA ADRS 137.27 -0.15% -0.21
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Dow at record again, ends higher for 9th day
* Brent crude falls on rising inventories, strong dlr
* Gold falls on optimism over US economic improvement
* Copper dips on strong dlr,China tenders limit falls
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)