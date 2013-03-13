(Updates to open)

SYDNEY, March 14 Australian shares inched up 0.2 percent on Thursday, caught between another record for the U.S. Dow and weaker commodity prices that dragged down miners, as investors await local employment data.

Financials were firmer, with Westpac Banking Corp posting the strongest rise among the major banks, up 0.7 percent.

Global iron ore miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd fell 1.4 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was 8.6 points higher at 5,101 by 2311 GMT. The index fell 0.6 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 0.6 percent, or 27.1 points to 4,368.3, reaching a fresh all-time highs. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)