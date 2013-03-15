(Adds details, comments)
SYDNEY, March 15 Australian shares rallied 1.8
percent on Friday, led by the financial sector after the Dow
Jones Industrial Average extended its run of record highs and
as miners rebounded from early losses.
Westpac Banking Corp surged 2.5 percent, leading
big bank stocks higher, while top mortgage lender Commonwealth
Bank of Australia advanced 1.9 percent.
Global iron ore miners BHP Billiton Ltd rallied 1.3
percent and rival Rio Tinto Ltd climbed 1 percent,
bouncing back from previous session losses.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended the session 88 points
higher at 5,120.2, but was off 0.06 percent for the week. The
index fell 1.2 percent on Thursday.
"The positive vibes stemming from the Dow Jones' winning
streak appeared to rub off on local investors today with the
ASX200 reversing course from Thursday's sell-off," said Tim
Waterer, senior trader at CMC Markets.
The Dow Jones industrial average extended its winning run
to 10 days on Thursday, a string of gains last seen in late
1996, and ended at another record high.
The Australian market has risen around 10 percent this year,
aided by a relatively strong earnings season and growing
optimism about the global economy.
"Initial glumness at the prospect of potentially no further
rate cuts today gave way to a far cheerier mood from investors,
which was more in alignment with the mood from offshore
markets," said Waterer, referring to Thursday's strong domestic
jobs data that forced traders to drastically reduce the chances
of a near term rate cut.
Oil and gas firms helped boost the index after U.S. oil
futures rose to the highest settlement price in two weeks on
Thursday. Woodside Petroleum soared 2.6
percent while Santos climbed 1.6 percent.
Insurers were firmer: QBE Insurance jumped 2.7
percent, Suncorp added 1.9 percent, and Insurance
Australia Group surged 2.1 percent.
In the defensive sector, food retailer Wesfarmers Ltd
surged 2.5 percent, rival top supermarket chain
Woolworths Ltd rallied 2.7 percent, and top
telecommunications provider Telstra Ltd rose 0.7
percent.
Bucking the market, financial provider Macquarie Group
plumbed 3 percent after the company reached an
agreement to settle proceedings brought against it by investors.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent, trimming early gains to finish the session at 4,387.1
points.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)