SYDNEY, March 18 Australian shares are set to
start lower on Monday on uncertainty about the impact of a
proposed bailout for Cyprus, an end to Wall Street's run gains
and weaker metal prices that are expected to cap mining stocks.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent
to 5,099, a 21.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark had rallied 1.8 percent on
Friday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.7
percent to 4,357.7 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks slipped on Friday, ending the Dow Jones
industrial average's longest winning streak since 1996 as
investors paused just below the S&P 500's record high.
* Copper fell with appetite for risk waning after mixed
economic data from the United States, while rising stocks of the
metal in China reinforced uncertainty about future demand.
* The euro skidded lower in Asia early Monday as news that
Cyprus would have to tax depositors as part of a bailout plan a
was taken as setting a dangerous precedent that at worst could
ultimately risk bank runs elsewhere in the region.
* The government of Australian state Queensland has sold a 9
percent stake in the country's largest rail freight company
Aurizon Holdings Ltd for A$806 million ($830 million).
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2157 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1560.7 -0.16% -2.530
USD/JPY 94.5 -0.8% -0.760
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9912 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1591.84 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE 93.41 -0.04% -0.040
DOW JONES 14514.11 -0.17% -25.03
ASIA ADRS 137.28 -0.28% -0.39
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)