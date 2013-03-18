(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, March 18 Australian shares dropped 2.1
percent on Monday, its largest one day drop in 4 weeks as
uncertainty over the impact of a proposed bank bailout for
Cyprus and weak metal prices hit blue chip miners and
financials.
Westpac Banking Corp led broad-based losses in the
banking sector, slumping 3 percent.
Global iron ore miners BHP Billiton Ltd plumbed 2.4
percent while rival Rio Tinto Ltd lost 2.9 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index declined 104.8 points to close
at 5,015.4, its largest one day drop since February 21,
according to the latest data. The benchmark added 1.8 percent on
Friday, its biggest one-day rise in eight months.
In a radical departure from previous rescue packages, euro
zone finance ministers want to tap Cyprus' savers in order for
the country to receive a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout,
triggering a run on cash after its announcement on Saturday
morning.
The bailout plan rattled investors, sending regional stock
markets and commodities down on worries of a renewed crisis in
the euro zone.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 1 percent,
or 46 points to 4,341.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)