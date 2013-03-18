(Adds details, comments)
SYDNEY, March 18 Australian shares dropped 2.1
percent on Monday, its largest one day drop in 4 weeks as
investors were spooked by an unusual bailout proposal for
Cyprus, sending copper prices sharply lower and triggering a
broad selloff in cyclical stocks.
London copper slid to a four-month low earlier in the
session as the Cyprus uncertainty threatened to reignite the
euro zone debt crisis.
Global iron ore miners BHP Billiton Ltd lost 2.4
percent while rival Rio Tinto Ltd plumbed 2.9 percent.
Westpac Banking Corp led broad-based losses in the
banking sector, slumping 3 percent, while National Australia
Bank was down 2.6 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended the session 104.8 points
lower to 5,015.4, the biggest one-day drop in four weeks. The
benchmark added 1.8 percent on Friday, its largest one-day rise
in eight months.
In a radical departure from previous rescue packages, euro
zone finance ministers want to tap Cyprus' savers in order for
the country to receive a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout,
triggering a run on cash after its announcement on Saturday
morning.
The bailout plan rattled investors, sending regional stock
markets and commodities down as investors fretted about the
wider implications for debt-ridden eurozone members.
"It was not just the Cypress debt itself that upset markets
today, but more so the connotations this situation may have when
it comes to other more significant bailouts that may be required
in the region," said Tim Waterer, senior trader at CMC Markets
in Sydney.
"With a potential spanner thrown in the works of the Eurozone
recovery, risk assets were on the retreat today with traders
awaiting clarification of the longer term impact this may have,"
he said.
Receding concerns over Europe have been one of the key
factors supporting stock markets in recent months. The
Australian market has risen around 8 percent this year on a
relatively strong earnings season, upbeat domestic data and an
improving outlook for the global economy.
The downbeat mood also took its toll on the normally
steadfast defensive sector. Food retailer Woolworths Ltd
dropped 3.6 percent, while top telecommunications
provider Telstra slipped 0.2 percent.
Bucking the market, gold miners were firmer as the price of
bullion rose as nervous investors sought shelter in the yellow
metal. Newcrest Mining Ltd rallied 0.7 percent while
Regis Resources Ltd climbed 1.6 percent.
Gold rose above $1,600 for the first time in more than two
weeks on the Cyprus bailout worries.
Beverage producer Coca Cola Amatil Group plumbed
2.9 percent to A$14.80 after the company announced its group
managing director Terry Davis will step down on August 31, 2014.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 1 percent
or 46 points to 4,341.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)