SYDNEY, March 19 Australian shares surrendered
early gains to fall 0.6 percent and close at a one-month low on
Tuesday as minutes of the central bank's latest meeting were
seen reducing the chances of a rate cut and on worries about the
bank bailout in Cyprus.
Asian shares rebounded from worries over Cyprus, regaining
ground, but the S&P/ASX 200 index ended the session 28
points lower at 4,987.4. The benchmark dropped 2.1 percent on
Monday, its largest one day drop in 4 weeks.
"The balance shown in international markets calmed our
domestic equity market today, however initial gains have now
been given up as the chance of a domestic interest rate cut this
year diminishes," said Ben Taylor, sales trader at CMC Markets.
Australia's central bank at its March policy meeting felt
further cuts in interest rates might be required, but decided to
wait and assess the impact of past easing.
"The Australian market did get off on the right foot, but
saw little interest to bid up stocks despite the strong (Asian)
markets," said Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG
Markets.
The government of Cyprus is hoping to push a divisive tax on
bank deposits through parliament on Tuesday in a bid to stave
off a default that could reignite the euro zone crisis.
Iron ore miners BHP Billiton Ltd slipped 0.4
percent while Lynas Corp rallied 0.9 percent, after the
company said a Malaysian court had dismissed a challenge by
protesters against its long delayed rare earth processing plant
. Rio Tinto Ltd lost 1.5 percent, after it
said it expects iron ore prices to come under pressure in the
second half of the year on slower growth in steel demand from
top customer China and increased supply.
Financial stocks finished the day mostly weaker, with
Australia New Zealand Banking Group losing 0.9 percent.
National Australia Bank bucked the trend, inching up
0.2 percent.
"Most global markets lost ground yesterday, so we've taken
on the lead there, the biggest driver for the market over the
past 24 hours has been the concerns relating to the 10 billion
euro assistance package relating to Cyprus," said Steven
Daghlian, market analyst at Commonwealth Securities.
"Nothing significant, not a huge pullback, but looking at
the ASX200 index, it has fallen back below 5,000 points (that's)
not always the best sign."
The last time the market closed below 5,000 points was on
Feb. 21.
Gold miners helped support gains after gold prices hit their
highest level since late February as some investors were drawn
to the precious metal's safe haven properties amid the Cyprus
news. Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining
jumped 1.5 percent and 5 percent, respectively.
The downbeat mood also took its toll on the normally
steadfast defensive sector, food retailer Woolworths Ltd
dragged on the market, losing 2.6 percent after it
traded ex-dividend, rival Wesfarmers dropped 2.4
percent. Gas provider AGL Energy fell 0.5 percent and
top telecoms provider Telstra Ltd finished the day
flat.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.1
percent or 4 points to 4,345.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)