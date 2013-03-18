SYDNEY, March 19 - Australian shares may steady on Tuesday
after a sharp fall caused by uncertainty about a bailout plan
for Cyprus, with a rise in gold prices offering some support.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.7 percent,
to 5,043, a 27.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark dropped 2.1 percent on
Monday, its largest one-day drop in 4 weeks.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.1
percent or 6.2 points to 4,347.2 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday after a plan to tax bank
accounts in Cyprus to help pay for the country's bailout stoked
worries that it could threaten the stability of financial
institutions in the euro zone.
* Copper prices dropped to a four-month low, mirroring a
pullback in risk appetite across financial markets, as the euro
zone's plan to part-fund a bailout of Cyprus by taxing bank
deposits raised fears about the region's economic stability.
* Gold prices hit their highest since late February, with
some investors drawn to its safe-haven properties.
* New Hope Coal, one of Australia's two remaining
mid-sized independent coal producers, reports first-half
earnings later today.
* The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes of
its March 5 meeting.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2219 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1552.1 -0.55% -8.600
USD/JPY 95.27 0.07% 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9546 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1605.06 0.13% 2.070
US CRUDE 93.79 0.05% 0.050
DOW JONES 14452.06 -0.43% -62.05
ASIA ADRS 135.92 -0.99% -1.36
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by John Mair)