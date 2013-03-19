SYDNEY, March 20 Australian shares are set to
start lower on Wednesday, with sentiment hurt by uncertainty
about how Cyprus will avoid a bank default and possible
reverberations in the euro zone, a weaker close on Wall Street
and a near 7-month low in copper prices.
BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue
Metals Group are likely to come under additional
pressure after Goldman Sachs cut its price targets on the stocks
due to concerns about an oversupply in iron ore markets.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent
to 4,965, a 22.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close.
The benchmark dropped 0.6 percent and closed at a one-month
low on Tuesday as minutes of the central bank's latest meeting
were seen reducing the chances of a rate cut and on worries
about the bank bailout in Cyprus.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.3
percent to 4,358.1 in early trade.
* Cyprus's parliament overwhelmingly rejected a proposed
levy on savings in banks as a condition for a European bailout
on Tuesday, throwing international efforts to rescue the latest
casualty of the euro zone debt crisis into disarray.
* The S&P 500 fell for a third day on Tuesday but pared
losses late in the day after the parliament of Cyprus rejected a
proposed tax on bank deposits.
* Copper fell to a near seven-month low, extending losses
for a fifth straight session as investors worried about a
possible bank default in Cyprus and as the euro slid.
* Australia's big iron ore miners on Tuesday cautioned that
China can no longer be counted on for unchecked opportunity,
warning of volatile markets and softer prices as growth in
China's steel production slows.
* David Jones, Australia's No.2 department store
chain, reported a larger-than-expected 13.5 percent fall in
first-half earnings, and said it was still looking at how to
unlock value from its property assets.
* Australian agribusiness company Elders Ltd has
received a takeover bid from larger peer Ruralco Holdings Ltd
for its rural services unit, according to the country's
competition watchdog.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2212 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1548.34 -0.24% -3.760
USD/JPY 95.15 0.02% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9043 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1612.44 -0.02% -0.350
US CRUDE 92.23 0.08% 0.070
DOW JONES 14455.82 0.03% 3.76
ASIA ADRS 135.30 -0.46% -0.62
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)