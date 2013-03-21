(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 21 Australian shares reversed early gains to finish a volatile session down 0.2 percent on Thursday, as weak metal prices hit miners and sentiment was further dented by political uncertainty as Prime Minister Julia Gillard faced a leadership challenge.

Billabong shares tumbled 14.2 percent to an all time low of A$0.70 amid concerns about the status of two rival $544 million bids for the troubled surf-wear company.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 8 points to close at 4,959.4 according to the latest data, down for the fourth consecutive session. The dip reversed intraday gains that saw the index reach 4,998.0 points. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent, or 6.9 points to 4,342.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)