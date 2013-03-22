(Adds details, comments)
SYDNEY, March 22 Australian shares inched up 0.2
percent on Friday and snapped a four-day losing run as investors
bought beaten down banking stocks, but that didn't prevent the
market from sliding to its biggest weekly loss in almost a year.
"There's no reason at all, perhaps the pullback was enough
to entice people in, who knows?" said Chris Weston, chief market
strategist at IG Markets, referring to the modest uptick in the
market.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 7.9 points to finish the
week at 4,967.3, breaking four consecutive days of losses. The
benchmark fell 3 percent for the week, its biggest weekly drop
since May 2012.
The Australian market has risen around 7 percent this year,
buoyed by a relatively strong earnings season, upbeat domestic
data and signs of improvement in the global economy.
The risk of a debt default in Cyprus and concerns about
political instability after Thursday's unsuccessful challenge to
Prime Minister Julia Gillard's leadership continued to keep most
buyers at bay.
The European Union gave Cyprus until Monday to raise the
billions of euros it needs to clinch an international bailout or
face the collapse of its financial system and likely exit from
the euro currency zone.
"There was no smoking gun which attracted people to the
banks but when they started moving up they moved up reasonably
aggressively."
Financial heavyweights underpinned the index, with Westpac
Banking Corp climbing 1.4 percent, and Australia New
Zealand Banking Group rising 1.5 percent.
On the other hand, losses for some of the big mining stocks
curtailed the market's gains. Global miner BHP Billiton Ltd
slipped 0.2 percent, rival Rio Tinto Ltd lost
0.7 percent, and world no.4 iron ore miner Fortescue Metals
Group lost 2.6 percent.
Oil miners also lost ground, after crude oil prices dropped
more than 1 percent as the worries about Cyprus and the euro
zone revived concerns about the outlook for petroleum demand.
Woodside Petroleum slipped 0.2 percent and Santos
dropped 1.4 percent.
Gold miners were firmer, as safe-haven demand for bullion
took it to its highest in nearly a month. Newcrest
Mining Ltd jumped 1.6 percent while Regis Resources Ltd
tacked on 1.4 percent.
Billabong International Ltd soared 7.9 percent,
recouping some of Thursday's steep losses that were driven by
concerns about the status of competing bids for the surfwear
maker. The troubled Australian firm said it remains in talks
with two groups that are weighing $544 million bids for the
company.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished the
week flat at 4,342.9 points.
